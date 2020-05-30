172,580 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 47.02% of ProShares UltraShort Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,195. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

