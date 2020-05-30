2,634 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $24,709,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $308.88. 1,511,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,964. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $311.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.47 and a 200 day moving average of $263.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

