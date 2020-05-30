33,623 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after buying an additional 509,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $23,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iRobot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iRobot by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 148,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,759 shares of company stock valued at $373,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.72. 488,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.68. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $96.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

