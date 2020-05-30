390,696 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 390,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,033,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.34% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.02. 2,483,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,284. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

