3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec cut shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group stock remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It also offers online and mobile banking, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.