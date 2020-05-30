$42.32 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report $42.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $34.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $162.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.50 million to $169.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $216.60 million, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $237.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,390. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

In related news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,650 shares of company stock worth $215,019 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,528,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 2,040,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

