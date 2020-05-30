5,054 Shares in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $38,263.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,263.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 in the last 90 days. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 635,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,071. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

