600 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $122.86. 4,888,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16. The company has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

