8,116 Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gartner by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 506,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,042. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

