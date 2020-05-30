89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

ETNB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 42,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.