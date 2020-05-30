8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,900 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of 8X8 worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 786.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 8X8 by 46.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

EGHT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. 2,117,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,427. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

