AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 284,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,459. AAON has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.