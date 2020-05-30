Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.03

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $7.40. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 494,200 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $68,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 181.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter.

