Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

AKR stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $11.73. 1,300,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,334. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

