Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 10,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,025,000 after acquiring an additional 128,467 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.89.

ACN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

