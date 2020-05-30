Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 51.0% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.8% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 55.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $201.62. 2,535,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

