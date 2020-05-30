Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ACER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of ACER stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $20.41.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

