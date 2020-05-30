ACT II Management LP Has $2.58 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ACT II Management LP decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 7.6% of ACT II Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACT II Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $39.48. 11,052,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,211,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

