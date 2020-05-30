ACT II Management LP Sells 10,100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ACT II Management LP lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 19.1% of ACT II Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ACT II Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 55.6% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook by 138.0% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 161,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Facebook by 101.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 7,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 9.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,519,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $642.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

