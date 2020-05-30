Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,822,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.