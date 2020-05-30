Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,822,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.