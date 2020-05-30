Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $290.46

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $290.46 and traded as low as $212.26. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 9,180 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 289.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 million and a P/E ratio of 39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40.

Adept Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

