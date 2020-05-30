Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 622,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,858. The company has a market capitalization of $371.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.19. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. Arch Venture Corp bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $17,438,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,317,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $9,601,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,516,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.