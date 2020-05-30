ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of ADF Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.62. ADF Group shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

ADF Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.