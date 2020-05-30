ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get ADMIRAL GRP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.38. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.