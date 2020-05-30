Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $386.68. 1,627,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $391.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

