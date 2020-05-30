Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 64,403,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,415,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
