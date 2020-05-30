Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 64,403,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,415,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

