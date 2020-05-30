Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $500,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,763. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

