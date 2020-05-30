Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEN. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €967.00 ($1,124.42) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €824.88 ($959.16).

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.