Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $39.34.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

