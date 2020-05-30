Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Affymax shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,147 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Affymax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.