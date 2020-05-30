Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,217,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Agenus has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Agenus by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.