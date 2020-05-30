AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

AGPYY stock remained flat at $$55.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

About AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

