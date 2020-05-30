AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.21. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 11,201 shares.

The company has a market cap of $26.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AgJunction Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

