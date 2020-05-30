Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. 1,151,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.10. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

