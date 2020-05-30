AirSwap Hits Market Cap of $7.63 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 200.7% against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $7.63 million and $12.98 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.17 or 0.05430237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

