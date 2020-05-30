Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $72.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $13,845,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

