Alerus Financial NA Acquires 18,836 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

