Alerus Financial NA Acquires 4,126 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 174,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,375,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 41,727,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,402,336. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.