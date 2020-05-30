Alerus Financial NA Acquires 903 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

