Alerus Financial NA Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after acquiring an additional 442,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,258.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 390,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 384,350 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.59. 14,339,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,713,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $151.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.89 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

