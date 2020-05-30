Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.52. 1,822,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,322.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,334.87. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

