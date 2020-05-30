Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

