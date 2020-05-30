Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 350.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NYSE:NEE traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,729,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

