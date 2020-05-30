Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Nike by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 414,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,289 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,033,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,724. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

