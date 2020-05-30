Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,257 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,025 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 24,317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.72.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,652. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.