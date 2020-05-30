Alerus Financial NA Buys 10,535 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,297. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

