Alerus Financial NA Buys 2,507 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,184. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

