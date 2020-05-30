Alerus Financial NA Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,710,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

