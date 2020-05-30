Alerus Financial NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Target were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,482,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 10.9% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 3.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 93.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,524,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,875. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

