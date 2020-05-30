Alerus Financial NA Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of ROST traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.96. 4,507,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,399. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

